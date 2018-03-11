Morley man arrested after trying to disarm deputy

Posted 10:42 AM, March 11, 2018, by

MORLEY, Mich. — A 25-year-old Morley man was jailed after fighting with deputies and attempting to get a gun from one of them early Sunday morning.

At 3:43 a.m. Sunday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a domestic complaint in the village of Morley. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies made contact with the suspect, a 25-year-old man from Morley, who refused to comply with deputies’ commands.

Deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody, at which time he began to fight them. Deputies then deployed a taser and the man attempted to disarm one of the deputies.

The suspect was taken into custody. A search found him to be in possession of a knife that was concealed in his pocket.

The suspect’s name will not be released until after he is arraigned in court on multiple felony charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s