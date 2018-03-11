× Morley man arrested after trying to disarm deputy

MORLEY, Mich. — A 25-year-old Morley man was jailed after fighting with deputies and attempting to get a gun from one of them early Sunday morning.

At 3:43 a.m. Sunday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a domestic complaint in the village of Morley. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies made contact with the suspect, a 25-year-old man from Morley, who refused to comply with deputies’ commands.

Deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody, at which time he began to fight them. Deputies then deployed a taser and the man attempted to disarm one of the deputies.

The suspect was taken into custody. A search found him to be in possession of a knife that was concealed in his pocket.

The suspect’s name will not be released until after he is arraigned in court on multiple felony charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.