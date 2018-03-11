Police investigate serious crash in Courtland Township

Posted 6:43 PM, March 11, 2018, by

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Sunday.

It happened on 10 Mile Road east of Olde Meadow Drive in Courtland Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV was traveling east on 10 Mile when it  went off the road, struck a utility pole and a large tree before catching fire.

Bystanders reportedly got the driver out of the vehicle and administered CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The crash remains under investigation.

