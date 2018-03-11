Police looking for missing 36-year-old Dorr Township man

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing person complaint and is seeking the public’s assistance.

On Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Dorr Township for a missing person complaint. David Lewis Amerson was reported missing from his residence by family members after he failed to meet them for a scheduled event.

Amerson’s family says David is a friendly, family oriented individual who keeps to himself and works full-time at Weller Truck Parts Reman Center in Wyoming.

David Lewis Amerson is a 36-year-old white male who stands approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has blue eyes, short reddish colored hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing his work uniform, which is navy blue in color with a Weller Reman patch and a name patch on the breast.

Amerson was last seen at a family member’s home in the Grand Rapids area around 11 p.m. Friday as he was departing for home. Amerson’s vehicle is currently at his residence and there are no other vehicle’s associated with him at this time.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding David Lewis Amerson is asked contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 673-0500 or Allegan Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899. The public may also contact Allegan County Silent Observer with information at 1-800-554-3633 or online through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Allegan-County-Sheriffs-Office-154410984593252/?ref=ts.