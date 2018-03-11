Several West Michigan cities named ‘redevelopment ready’

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek might be seeing some big changes soon.

This after the city was named a redevelopment ready community when it comes to planning and zoning.

Battle Creek is just one of 16 other cities across our state that were given the award including some here in West Michigan like Allegan, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Marshall, Middleville, and Muskegon.

The award was given by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The organization says it hopes this will encourage the city to continue to build a vibrant community where businesses and the community flourishes.

