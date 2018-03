Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- West Ottawa outscored Forest Hills Northern 15-7 in the 3rd quarter after trailing by 3 at the half in a 56-47 regional semifinal win at Grandville High School.

The Panthers (22-2) will play Muskegon (20-3) in the regional final Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Grandville High School.