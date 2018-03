Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Muskegon has played mostly man-to-man defense in Keith Guy's tenure as head coach, but Monday night the team played a lot of zone in regional semifinal win over Grand Rapids Christian 55-46 at Grandville High School.

Eeonte Tornes led the Big Reds (20-3) with 18 points.

Muskegon will play West Ottawa (22-2) in the regional final Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Grandville High School.