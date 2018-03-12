East Grand Rapids Superintendent to retire after 12 years

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday, East Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Shubel announced her retirement.

The announcement was made during the district’s March school board meeting.

“I have had the professional and personal privilege of serving as Superintendent of East Grand Rapids Public Schools, giving my full dedication to our students, educators, staff, families, community, and the 20 board members I have had the privilege to work with during the past 12 years,” Dr. Shubel said.

Her retirement will come at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

“Dr. Shubel has continued to move our school district forward to the highest level of accomplishment in public education,” said East Grand Rapids Public Schools Board President Natalie Bernecker.

She said the board will immediately begin to search for a successor with a goal of filling the position by July 1.