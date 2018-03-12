Free Laughfest events happening this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughfest is in full swing, but there's no need to spend money seeing the big name comedians to be a part of the fun. There are plenty of free events happening during the funny-fest this week for adults and kids to enjoy.

Comedians Stu McCallister and Joe Anderson talk about the free events that they'll be hosting and staring in this week:

Tonight Tonight

Monday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Holiday Bar

Ages 21 and up

Rated R…Really!

Monday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

Dog Story Theater

News Flash, Best Friends, No Outlet, and With The Dark

Women in Comedy Panel

Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Dog Story Theater

Clean Adult Laughs

Rated R…Really!

Thursday, March 15 at 8 p.m.

Dog Story Theater

Comedy Eventually, Funny Girls, and Don’t We Boys

For a full lineup of free events happening during Laughfest, visit laughfestgr.org.