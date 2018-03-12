Free Laughfest events happening this week

Posted 11:30 AM, March 12, 2018, by

Laughfest is in full swing, but there's no need to spend money seeing the big name comedians to be a part of the fun. There are plenty of free events happening during the funny-fest this week for adults and kids to enjoy.

Comedians Stu McCallister and Joe Anderson talk about the free events that they'll be hosting and staring in this week:

Tonight Tonight

  • Monday, March 12 at 8 p.m.
  • Holiday Bar
  • Ages 21 and up

Rated R…Really!

  • Monday, March 12 at 7 p.m.
  • Dog Story Theater
  • News Flash, Best Friends, No Outlet, and With The Dark

Women in Comedy Panel

  • Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m.
  • Dog Story Theater
  • Clean Adult Laughs

Rated R…Really!

  • Thursday, March 15 at 8 p.m.
  • Dog Story Theater
  • Comedy Eventually, Funny Girls, and Don’t We Boys

For a full lineup of free events happening during Laughfest, visit laughfestgr.org.

