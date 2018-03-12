Free Laughfest events happening this week

Laughfest is in full swing, but there's no need to spend money seeing the big name comedians to be a part of the fun. There are plenty of free events happening during the funny-fest this week for adults and kids to enjoy.
Comedians Stu McCallister and Joe Anderson talk about the free events that they'll be hosting and staring in this week:
Tonight Tonight
- Monday, March 12 at 8 p.m.
- Holiday Bar
- Ages 21 and up
Rated R…Really!
- Monday, March 12 at 7 p.m.
- Dog Story Theater
- News Flash, Best Friends, No Outlet, and With The Dark
Women in Comedy Panel
- Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m.
- Dog Story Theater
- Clean Adult Laughs
Rated R…Really!
- Thursday, March 15 at 8 p.m.
- Dog Story Theater
- Comedy Eventually, Funny Girls, and Don’t We Boys
For a full lineup of free events happening during Laughfest, visit laughfestgr.org.