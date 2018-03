Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Dylan Jergens scored 28 points as Howardsville Christian came from behind to beat The Potter's House 58-46 Monday in a class D regional semifinal game played at Harper Creek High School.

The Eagles (19-5) will play Bellevue (22-1) in the regional final Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Harper Creek High School.