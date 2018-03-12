HWMUW looking for donations for “Fill the Cart” collection drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Heart of West Michigan United way is holding collection drives all across Kent County to collect much-needed items for families in need

HWMUW is asking for items like toiletries, baby care items, cleaning supplies, and other household necessities.

Items can also be dropped off at their main office located at 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, now through March 21. People can also shop through HWMUW's Amazon Wish List and ship the items to their main office.

Here's a list of items that they're collecting:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body Wash/ Soap

Deodorant

Socks

Underwear

Bras

Feminine Hygiene

Products

Toothpaste

Lotion

Toothbrushes

Towels

Brush/ Comb

Tissue

Razors

Shaving Cream

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Baby Wash

Baby Lotion

Cleaning bucket

Disinfectant

Scrub sponges

Paper towels

Toilet bowl cleaner

Rubber gloves

Disinfectant wipes

Glass cleaner

Dish sponges

Dish soap

Powdered cleaner

Toilet scrub brush

Laundry basket

Laundry soap

Window cleaner

Dishwashing Detergent

Buckets

To view the list of collection items, or to host a drive, visit hwmuw.org/fillthecart.