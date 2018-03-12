HWMUW looking for donations for “Fill the Cart” collection drive

The Heart of West Michigan United way is holding collection drives all across Kent County to collect much-needed items for families in need
HWMUW is asking for items like toiletries, baby care items, cleaning supplies, and other household necessities.
Items can also be dropped off at their main office located at 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, now through March 21. People can also shop through HWMUW's Amazon Wish List and ship the items to their main office.
Here's a list of items that they're collecting:
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Body Wash/ Soap
- Deodorant
- Socks
- Underwear
- Bras
- Feminine Hygiene
- Products
- Toothpaste
- Lotion
- Toothbrushes
- Towels
- Brush/ Comb
- Tissue
- Razors
- Shaving Cream
- Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Wash
- Baby Lotion
- Cleaning bucket
- Disinfectant
- Scrub sponges
- Paper towels
- Toilet bowl cleaner
- Rubber gloves
- Disinfectant wipes
- Glass cleaner
- Dish sponges
- Dish soap
- Powdered cleaner
- Toilet scrub brush
- Laundry basket
- Laundry soap
- Window cleaner
- Dishwashing Detergent
- Buckets
To view the list of collection items, or to host a drive, visit hwmuw.org/fillthecart.