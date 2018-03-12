Kalamazoo church offers sanctuary to woman set to be deported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A West Michigan mom facing deportation has taken sanctuary in a Kalamazoo church.

Saheeda Nadeem and her son, Samad, have been taken in at the First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo.

Saheeda was to be deported Monday back to Pakistan. The church is the only public "sanctuary" in Kalamazoo.

Saheeda came to Kalamazoo in 2005 after spending years in Kuwait where she cared for refugee children and the disabled. She came to Kalamazoo with her son Samad, who is now 20, and her daughter, who has since passed away.

The Rev. Nathan Dannison says that Saheeda has been paying taxes and receiving no benefits while living the past 13 years in Kalamazoo. He says she's been a volunteer, caring for some of the most vulnerable in the community.

Samad and his sister became DACA recipients and were granted legal residency in the United States, which means Saheed could stay for a while. She had to check in with I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) every year and each year they extended her stay another year, until this past year when they say that Samad is old enough to take care of himself and Saheeda should go back to Pakistan.

The church is working with Saheeda's legal counsel to re-open her case so she can stay in Kalamazoo.

Samad says he has enjoyed life in the United States and has been a recipient of the Kalamazoo Promise.

Representatives from I.C.E. have not returned calls for comment.