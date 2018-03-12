× Major I-96 project begins with nighttime lane closures

WALKER, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans major fixes for I-96 at US-131 that will eventually will cause closures of I-96. But the project is set to begin with nighttime lane closures.

There will be single-lane closures in I-96 over the Grand River westbound and eastbound nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning tonight, Monday, March 12.

Complete closure and detour of traffic on eastbound I-96 from Alpine Avenue to Plainfield Avenue begin April 18. A closure of westbound I-96 takes place in June after the eastbound part of the project is finished.

The project includes replacing the rough pavement on I-96 between the Grand River and West River Drive, plus bridge repairs from West River Drive to Coit Avenue. Eventually, the ramp from Plainfield Avenue to westbound I-96 will be extended to allow more time for drivers to get up to speed getting onto the freeway.