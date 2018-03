GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting at noon Monday Kentucky Breakfast Stout, more popularly known as KBS, will be for sale at Meijer stores across Michigan.

Founders Brewing Company releases a limited amount of the bourbon barrel-aged chocolate coffee stout each year.

Get here fast! @FoundersBrewing KBS will be available in limited quantities at all Michigan Meijer locations, starting at noon. pic.twitter.com/lbmmVSzLrv — Meijer (@meijer) March 12, 2018

In a tweet made by Meijer it said the stores will carry limited quantities and they are expected to sell quickly.

Founders Brewing Company just celebrated KBS week where they celebrated and tapped the annual brew.