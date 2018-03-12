Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Today is the 6th annual Paws, Claws and Corks fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

It starts at 6 p.m. in the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place.

Attendees will not only enjoy donating to a great cause, but also taste some wine, beer and some great food from local restaurants.

Gift baskets, trips and sports memorabilia will also be available for auction.

Their mission is to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in the community through education, example, and responsible placement and protection of animals.

2. A ton of people were running around in their underwear and silly outfits over the weekend in downtown Grand Rapids for the fifth annual FUNderwear Run.

It's all part of Laughfest, benefiting Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. This was just one of the many events and shows held this weekend, which runs through March 18.

3. For the third year in a row, the city of Grand Rapids needs help keeping their title of "Best Beer Scene."

Voting is now open for USA Today's 10 Best Beer Cities. Grand Rapids won in 2016 and 2017, and is currently at number one out of the 20 cities fighting for the title.

There's only about a week left to vote, so cast your vote for Grand Rapids at 10best.com.

4. Facebook and the MLB are teaming up so fans can watch the biggest games of the year right on their smartphone.

The social media site will broadcast 25 Major League Baseball Games this year in an exclusive streaming deal, marking the first time the MLB has sold the rights for games appearing only on a digital platform.

Those games will not be played on the teams' local sports networks. The broadcasts will also have interactive elements tailored for viewers on computers and mobile devices.

The first exclusive game will feature the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, airing on April 4 at 1:10 p.m.

5. Good news if you're hoping to catch up on some sleep after Daylight Saving Time, today is National Napping Day.

The holiday usually falls the day after Daylight Saving Time, encouraging folks to make up for the hours of sleep they may have lost thanks to the clock change.

Of course, naps can be taken year-round, and experts say taking short 20 minute rests can improve mood and focus.