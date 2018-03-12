No horseplay: Florida club closed due to hoofed attraction

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A bit featuring a scantily clad woman riding bareback on a white horse has prompted officials to shut down a Florida nightclub.

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales announced Friday that he was revoking the Mokai Lounge’s business license.

A video went viral Thursday night that showed the woman riding the horse inside the club. As the animal moved through the crowded space, it appeared to panic, and the woman fell off.

Miami Beach police and code-enforcement officers began investigating after receiving multiple complaints, which ultimately led to the club shutting down. No injuries have been reported to humans or the animal.

Mokai Lounge can appeal the license revocation to the city’s special master. No one from the club immediately responded to a telephone message left by The Associated Press.

