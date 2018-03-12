No trial for suspect who hit, killed man in 2016

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — John Joseph Calgaro pled no contest the Second Degree Murder after admitting to hitting and killing Matthew Morin in July 2016.

Calgaro told police that he ran over Morin with his vehicle, buried his body near Pine Lake Road in Barry County and then stole Morin’s identity.

The prosecution dismissed less charges such as unlawfully driving away of a motor vehicle, identity theft and possession of a financial transaction device but Calgaro’s life second degree murder charge means he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Calgaro will be officially sentenced later this week.