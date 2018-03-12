One person dead after officer-involved shooting

MIDLAND, Mich. — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

Officers with the Midland Police Department were called out around 1:39 a.m. this morning to a report of two people breaking into a vehicle on East Ashman. When officers got to the area they saw two men take off running

While the officers were chasing the suspects, one of the men reportedly pulled out a firearm and fired at one of the officers. The officer returned fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. Midland Police say none of their officers were injured in the exchange. The other suspect was eventually located and taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting will be handled by Michigan State Police. Police say the officer that fired the shots is a 19 year veteran of law enforcement. As per policy, he has been placed on administrative leave.