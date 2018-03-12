Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was 16 years old

MIDLAND, Mich. – Midland Police say that the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning was 16 years old.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a report of two people breaking into a vehicle on East Ashman. They say when the arrived at the scene, they saw two men run away.

Police say that while they were chasing the suspects, one of them turned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officers. An officer returned fire and hit one suspect, killing him.

The second suspect, also a 16-year-old, was taken into custody.

The deceased’s identity has not been released. The officer, a 19-year-veteran, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Michigan State Police.