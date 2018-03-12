× Disasters declared for Michigan counties, cities hit by flooding

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Rick Snyder has declared a state of disaster for several areas in Michigan affected by late February flooding.

Snyder’s announcement Monday impacts 17 counties as well as the cities of Grand Rapids and Lansing. The disaster declaration allows local governments to have access to state emergency resources, including grants of up to $100,000 for reimbursement of local response costs.

The flooding caused by heavy rain and melting snow from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21 prompted states of emergency and road closures across West Michigan. Widespread damage was reported in places like Hastings and Lowell, and the city of Kalamazoo saw the worst flooding in its history.

The counties affected by Snyder’s disaster declaration are: Allegan, Arenac, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Clare, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Newaygo, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Ottawa and St Joseph.

The state police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is coordinating damage recovery efforts and working with local emergency management agencies in the areas affected by the flooding.

The governor’s office says in a release that the state of disaster announcement follows damage assessments performed by the impacted communities after the flooding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report