Disasters declared for Michigan counties, cities hit by flooding
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Rick Snyder has declared a state of disaster for several areas in Michigan affected by late February flooding.
Snyder’s announcement Monday impacts 17 counties as well as the cities of Grand Rapids and Lansing. The disaster declaration allows local governments to have access to state emergency resources, including grants of up to $100,000 for reimbursement of local response costs.
The flooding caused by heavy rain and melting snow from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21 prompted states of emergency and road closures across West Michigan. Widespread damage was reported in places like Hastings and Lowell, and the city of Kalamazoo saw the worst flooding in its history.
The counties affected by Snyder’s disaster declaration are: Allegan, Arenac, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Clare, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Newaygo, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Ottawa and St Joseph.
The state police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is coordinating damage recovery efforts and working with local emergency management agencies in the areas affected by the flooding.
The governor’s office says in a release that the state of disaster announcement follows damage assessments performed by the impacted communities after the flooding.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
1 Comment
Ryan Krygier
I read this article about flooring “from the February 2018 rains in West Michigan”. I also “did read the “counties / area’s” said to be affected / also receiving relief from the State of Michigan. I am age 42 “currently”, so I was “age 10” “in 1986”. I “remember the “flood of 1986” in Grand Rapids / West Michigan. There “were areas flooded then”, that “were not flooded “in this February Flood of 2018”. Number one, The (now Blue Bridge) over the Grand River. The bridges “then” railroad tracks (surface) were “under water” in that flood. So that means that the river “level” must have been “higher” in the “flood of 1986”. Other area’s flooded “then” that were “also flooded in other Grand Rapids / West Michigan floods, 1986 and also 2013 (I believe) always flood in these types of situations. I no that there will be comments on this. These are just facts.