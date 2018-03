Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian jumped out to a 45-12 halftime lead and cruised to a 74-27 win over Fremont Monday in a class B regional semifinal at West Catholic High School.

The Sailors (17-7) will play Grand Rapids Catholic Central (21-2) in the regional final Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at West Catholic High School.