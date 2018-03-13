× 2 men sought for crashing into Kalamazoo Co. gas station

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for two men who appear to have purposely crashed into a Speedway gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say that the driver of the white, newer model Jeep, possibly a Grand Cherokee, crashed into the Speedway on River Street about 5:00 a.m and then drove away. The license plate of the vehicle is DVZ 1085 and is from Michigan. Witnesses last saw the vehicle at the intersection of Lake Street and Portage Street.

The driver is described as a light-skinned black man with dreadlocks, a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing Chicago Bulls sweatpants. A passenger in the Jeep is described as a clean-shaven white man wearing a Bob Marley t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 269-657-5551.