Body of man in plastic bag found by mid-Michigan hunters

SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are working to identify the body of a man found by hunters in a large plastic bag in mid-Michigan.

The Gratiot County sheriff’s office says an autopsy revealed the man found Sunday in a ditch in Seville Township was about 60 to 70 years old. Cause of death wasn’t released. Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying the man, who had distinctive tattoos.

A tattoo of an eagle is on his right shoulder and a tattoo of a skull wearing a cowboy hat and handkerchief is on his left shoulder.

The man also appeared to have suffered a recent injury to his left hand, since the middle and ring fingers were taped together.

Seville Township is near Alma, about 105 miles (168 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.