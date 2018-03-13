× FOX 17 staff compete in celebrity basketball game for LaughFest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest hosted a charity basketball game Tuesday night at The DeltaPlex, pitting local celebrities against comedians. The event was the first of its kind, meant to raise awareness for the free cancer, grief and emotional health support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

FOX 17’s own Garry Frank and Derek Francis took the court for the celebrities.

The competition got even more fierce during the half-time performance when local television and radio personalities including FOX 17’s Annie Szatowski challenged the Grand Rapids Drive dance team to a dance off.

This event was just one of several free events happening throughout LaughFest. For more information on tickets, showtimes, and other activities, visit the LaughFest website.