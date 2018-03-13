Kalamazoo elementary school affected by boil water advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Milwood Elementary School in Kalamazoo is just one location affected by a boil water due to a water main break near the intersection Lovers Lane and Cork Street.

According to officials, the break was a result of temporary loss of pressure in the lines.

The kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department are advising those who work or live near this area to avoid drinking or ingesting the water and to boil the water until further notice.

The department is testing the water for bacteria and will take up to 72 hours to lift the boil water advisory.