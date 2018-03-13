× Robber implies weapon, takes cash in coffee-shop holdup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are searching for a man who held up a northwest-side coffee shop Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:59 p.m., at Biggby Coffee, 2030 Lake Michigan Drive.

A police lieutenant tells FOX 17 a white man in his late 50s implied he had a weapon, “obtained some cash” and then took off running. The GRPD also says the robber was wearing a long, gray coat.

Anyone with more information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer: (616)-774-2345.