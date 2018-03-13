Rocket Fizz Kalamazoo now Open!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s now a new spot in West Michigan to satisfy your sweet tooth... Rocket Fizz in Kalamazoo is offering a countless amount of unique candy selections, 350 different soda pops along with some gag gifts to make you laugh. Folks can take a step back in time on Kalamazoo Mall with the nostalgic treats and new fun flavors to try! From young to old there is something for everyone at Rocket Fizz to enjoy and experience the fun! To find out more information head to their Facebook page or website for all the details.