Sample food from more than 15 different restaurants in West Michigan at the 17th annual Taste of Kentwood on Thursday.

Restaurants from all over Kentwood will gather at the Kentwood Activities Center, creating all their signature dishes for everyone to try.

Taste of Kentwood will have two sessions: one from 4:30-6 and another from 6:30-8 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 in advance, and $8 at the door. Kids 5 and under get to eat for free.

To order tickets and to learn more information, click here.