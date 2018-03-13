Spring break fun can be found at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Spring Break coming up in Michigan, it's always hard to tell whether or not the weather will be warm enough to do fun activities outside. Leave those winter coats at the door and let the kids burn off some energy indoors at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is always changing things up, promising a good time to kids looking for something to do while school is out of session.

Todd and Leigh Ann went to the museum to check out what exhibits are up just in time for Spring Break.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is located at 11 Sheldon Avenue North East. Learn more about their exhibits and programs at grcm.org.