Suspect attempts to flee scene, arrested on multiple charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Monday evening a suspect attempted to flee his vehicle on foot from officers after they pulled him over for an outstanding warrant.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Paterson in Kalamazoo.

During a physical altercation between the suspect and officers, the suspect dropped a loaded revolver according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect is facing charges possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstruction and possession of marijuana.