Suspects sought in Lake Michigan Credit Union robbery

Posted 10:01 PM, March 13, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities are searching for two suspects in a Tuesday robbery at a Kalamazoo credit union.

The robbery was reported at about 5 p.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union, 3326 Gull Rd.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public safety says that two men went to the credit union and handed a teller a note demanding money.  Police say no injuries were reported and the suspects fled the area after the robbery.

The suspects in the case have not been identified, and no description of them was released.  Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

