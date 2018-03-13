Todd vs. Leigh Ann; Rematch at the West Michigan Archery Center

If you missed our Mixlympics competition, or maybe you just want a closer look, Todd and Leigh Ann returned to the West Michigan Archery Center to take a closer look at how competitors, hunters, and those just looking to try something new are finding a perfect place to aim for a bulls-eye.
While Todd and Leigh Ann were there, they couldn't resist another competition. See who wins this round of archery!
To learn more about the West Michigan Archery Center, visit westmichiganarchery.com
Also, to learn more about other great wildlife conservation stories the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted, visit hearformioutdoors.org.
ok
looks like an assault weapon to me ..