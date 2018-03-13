× West Michigan law enforcement working to build relationships with community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 100 students, athletes and members of our law enforcement are expected to take part in a panel discussion today at the 8:30 a.m. DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids.

The meeting is just one of three recommended by Governor Snyder, all meant to build relationships between our men and women in blue and the community.

Michigan State Police and Grand Rapids Police are expected to take part in the panel discussion with students from Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Students who are interested will also be able to learn about career opportunities in the field.