Balance leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central past South Christian in regional final

Posted 11:54 PM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:57PM, March 14, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Darrell Belcher scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jacob Polakovich had 16 points and 8 rebounds and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 8 points and 13 rebounds as Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat South Christian 61-51 to earn a class B regional championship Wednesday at West Catholic High School.

Conner Kok led South Christian (18-8) with 15 points, Luke Schrotenboer added 11 and Trey Vredevoogd scored 10.

The Cougars (22-2) will play Boyne City (19-6) Tuesday night in the quarterfinals at Big Rapids High School.

