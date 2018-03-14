Battle Creek officer caught sleeping in cruiser
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police Department will addressed an officer who was caught sleeping on duty after people began posting photographs on social media.
The department issued a statement saying that they have identified the officer and that he is safe.
“This is a violation of a clear department policy,” the department said in a post. “we will address it with the officer…if you see something like this, please let us know and, if it’s a law or a policy violation, we will address it with out staff.”
1 Comment
K.G.
Haha, the Fox17 person who wrote this story must also be sleeping on the job – two typos and one grammar error all within a short four sentences. Wow!