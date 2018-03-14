Live – Local Schools Participating in Walk Out Day

Body found in plastic bag by hunters identified

Posted 9:05 AM, March 14, 2018, by

Robert Jack Counterman, Jr. - from Gratiot Co. Sheriff

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a man found inside a plastic bag by hunters over the weekend has been identified.

The Gratiot County Sheriff says that the body has been identified as Robert Jack Counterman, Jr., 67, thanks to the Michigan State Police latent print division and Sparrow Hospital.

Counterman’s body was found Sunday in Seville Township by hunters. His body was found in a large plastic bag, according to the sheriff.  The cause of death has not been determined.

Seville Township is near Alma, about 105 miles (168 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

