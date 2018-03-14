Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of fun also awaits you at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. It`s time to wear your green and celebrate the Irish! The Saint Paddy`s Day Bash is set for March 17, with doors opening at 8 p.m. and it's free! Show up in your best Irish party attire for their costume contest and win $100. Also, show your winning toss in the free corn hole tournament with the first place team winning a prize of $500, plus you can win corn hole boards, free overnight stays and more. At 9 p.m. the party really gets going with a live performance by Detroit`s very own Stone Clover Band. Make sure to call 1-877-2-eagle-2 to book your room for that night as well.

There's also St. Patrick`s Day weekend at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel March 16 and 17, where kids will be able to make crafts, watch movies and enjoy story time with Nokomis.

March 23 through April 9 is "Spring into Space". There will be dance parties, a Star Wars movie marathon, face painting, balloon art, crafts and so much more. Make sure to book a room so you can enjoy all the fun.

Two big country stars are making their way to the Soaring Eagle stage in April: Charlie Pride and Billy Currington!

First up is Charlie Pride, who's coming to West Michigan on April 13. His career took off in 1967 with his hit single "Just Between You and Me," breaking in the Top 10 Country chart and earning Charlie his first Grammy nomination. Shortly after he became country music's first African American superstar. Other great hits from his music career include "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'", "All I Have to Offer You is Me", and "Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone."

Billy Currington, featuring Lo Cash, are coming to Soaring Eagle on April 20. Billy made his debut 10 years ago with the top ten hit, "Walk a Little Straighter." Since then he's earned several CMT and ACM nominations, including one for Top New Male Vocalist. He's also had several number one hits like "People Are Crazy", "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer", and "Must Be Doin' Something Right."

Big news coming out from Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26 for the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Fogerty is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and rock icon. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in Rock and Roll, including "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising", and "Fortunate Son."

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. With a six decade career and more than 200 albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy, Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas Trip was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A couple of new performances being announced including Clint Black. He will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on May 11, performing songs from his new full-length album 'On Purpose'. To date, Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles such as 'A Better Man' and "Like the Rain'. Also joining him on stage will be Lorrie Morgan and John Berry.

Classic Motown is coming to Mt. Pleasant. On May 18, The Temptations and Four Tops will be there. The Temptations released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown Records during the 1960`s and 70`s. Some of their top hits include 'My Girl' and 'I Wish It Would Rain'. Four Tops are a vocal quartet who helped define Detroit`s Motown sound. Some of their songs include 'I Can't Help Myself' 'Baby I Need Your Loving'.

The Cinco De Mayo celebration is back on Saturday, May 5. La Mafia and AJ Castillo will be there performing for all to enjoy. Tickets go on sale for this event on February 17.

Also, tickets are now available to Disturbed featuring Three Days Grace. They'll be performing on July 12. Disturbed is an American heavy metal band and throughout their career they've received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Hard Rock Performance for their hit, "Inside the Fire." They created nine number number one singles at Active Rock Radio, and have sold over 12 million records globally.

Three Days Grace has sold more than six million records in the U.S. and holds the record for most number one songs at Active Rock Radio with hits like "Break", "The Good Life", and "World So Cold."