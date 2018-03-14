Deputies investigate home invasion in Ottawa County

Posted 11:36 AM, March 14, 2018, by

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is investigating a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 16800 block of Riley Street in Park Township.

Deputies were told a large man, about six feet tall, came into the home with a weapon and demanded money. His race is not known. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Deputies and a K9 were not able to track the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, the Sheriff at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

