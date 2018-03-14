DeVos commends students for speaking on safety

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is commending students for speaking up on school safety during Wednesday’s national student walkout.

Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said Wednesday that the secretary “gives a lot of credit to the students who are raising their voices and demanding change.”

Hill adds, “She hears them, and their input will be valuable.”

DeVos has said arming teachers should be an option for those schools and communities who want it.

DeVos will chair a federal commission tasked with student safety. On Tuesday, she met with U.S. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, the top Democrat on the committee overseeing education. Murray complained that DeVos didn’t provide any specifics on the commission’s work and would not discuss any role the National Rifle Association may have in its work.