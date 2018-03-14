Father: Teen killed by Midland police had mental health issues

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — The father of a 16-year-old vehicle break-in suspect who was fatally shot by an officer in mid-Michigan says his son had untreated mental health issues.

Todd Marsh says Jaden Marsh had spoken about killing himself just hours before he was shot early Monday in Midland. Todd Marsh says his son “was in severe pain but didn’t want to go back to juvenile hall.”

Police have said officers in Midland responded to a report that two people were breaking into a vehicle and the suspects split up when officers arrived. Police say the teen later identified as Jaden Marsh fired a gun at an officer before being shot.

The officer wasn’t injured. Police say the other break-in suspect — identified as a 16-year-old — was arrested. The shooting is under investigation.