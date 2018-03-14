Happy National Pi Day! Here are some local deals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many know that person that is able to recite the number for Pi when asked and even if you are unable to do that you can still indulge on some deals for National Pi Day on Wednesday.
March 14 is known as National Pie Day for being the first beginning of the mathematical constant 3.14.
Here are some local deals:
- Blaze Pizza will offer build your own pies for $3.14
- Buy one regular price buffet meal at Cici’s Pizza and get the second one for $3.14
- All locations of Grand Traverse Pie Company will offer a free slice of Michigan ABC Pie
- Papa Murphy’s will offer a Large Thin Crust one-topping pizza for $3.14
- Pizza Hut will offer a large two-topping pizza for $7.99 or two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each. NOTE: these deals are for online orders only.
- Dine-in at Village Inn and choose a free slice of classic fruit pie, mint browning blast pie or coconut cream pie.
- Get a whole Cheese Neopolitan Pie at Villa Italian Kitchen for $3.14
- While supplies last Whole Foods will offer large bakery pies for $3.14
- Domino’s is offering a pick-two menu. Pick a medium two-topping pizza, an oven-baked sandwich and stuffed cheesy bread for $5.99 each.