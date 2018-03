Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONSTANTINE, Mich -- Jordan Katje scored 24 points as Kalamazoo Christian beat Cassopolis 61-48 to win the class C regional championship for the 2nd straight season.

The Comets (23-4) finished the game on a 20-4 run.

Kalamazoo Christian will play top-ranked Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (24-0) on Tuesday in the quarterfinal at Loy Norrix High School.