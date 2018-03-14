Marshall teacher arrested for having sexual contact with 16-year-old student

MARSHALL, Mich. – A teacher with Marshall Public Schools have been arrested for having sexual contact with a 16-year-old female student.

The Calhoun County Sheriff and the Marshall Police Department started investigating the allegations Tuesday and arrested the man Wednesday after interviewing him. A warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct is being reviewed by the Calhoun County Prosecutor.

The man’s identity has not been released. He is described as a 33-year-old, who teaches at Marshall Public Schools.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at the suspect’s Bedford Township home and seized electronics and other items that are related to the investigation. The man is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

Anyone with further information should call the Marshall Police at 269-781-2596 or Calhoun County Sheriff at 269-781-0880.