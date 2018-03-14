× MSP: I-69 to close near Warren Road at 11 p.m. for about one hour

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police say motorists should avoid driving I-69 near Warren Road late Wednesday night in Branch County – or risk a lengthy delay.

The expressway will be closed both north- and south-bound for about one hour, beginning at 11 p.m., according to a State Police news release issued by their Marshall Post. Troopers say the closure will allow electrical power lines to be pulled across the freeway.

Police advise motorists to take S. Angola Road as an alternate route. It runs parallel to I-69, between exit 10 (Fenn Road) and exit 3 (Copeland Road).

State Police say, “We apologize for the inconvenience, and will do our best to see that the closure is as minimal as possible.”