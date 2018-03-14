× Ottawa Co. sheriff’s detectives arrest suspect in home invasion

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 54-year-old Park Township woman managed to break free from some restraints and call police, after a man broke into her house early Wednesday morning. That’s according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies, who later took the suspect into custody.

The ordeal began just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 16,000 block of Riley Street, near N. 160th Avenue. Police say the suspect entered the woman’s home with a weapon and demanded money, before putting her into unspecified restraints. Sheriff’s Captain Mark Bennett says the victim broke free, and called police after the suspect fled. She was not injured.

Police say a K-9 was brought in, and tracked the suspect’s scent to a nearby vehicle. Detectives were able to develop enough information throughout the day to locate the suspect in the Holland area. They say the suspect was taken into custody at his Holland Township work site without incident Wednesday afternoon. And police say he was “cooperative” as he was booked into the Ottawa County Jail on charges of Home Invasion, Assault with Intent to Commit Armed Robbery, and False Imprisonment.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect’s name will be released after he’s formally charged (arraigned). Meanwhile, the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or tips can be sent to MOSOTIPS.com .