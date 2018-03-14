Police searching for wanted Indiana man near Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. – Michigan State Police are searching an area near Paw Paw for a wanted Indiana man.

Police say the suspect was wanted for failure to appear in court on theft charges and a probation violation in Indiana. The suspect was spotted driving near Lawton, Michigan and police tried to stop him.

The suspect crashed just north of Paw Paw after a pursuit. He then ran from the scene.

Police are using K9 units to try and track the suspect. They don’t believe the suspect is armed or dangerous.