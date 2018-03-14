Power Swabs can make teeth 2 shades whiter in less than 5 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is finally here, and those big events are right around the corner. Whether it's a wedding, a reunion, or a graduation party, everyone wants to look their best, and that all starts with a whiter smile.

A whiter smile can actually make people look younger and feel more confident. Thanks to Power Swabs, all of that can be a reality, and it will only take less than five minutes.

Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco explains how Power Swabs work.

There's a special deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Buy a Power Swabs kit and get 40 percent off your order, plus get free shipping and three Quick Sticks.

To learn more or to place an order, call 1-800-663-7516 or visit powerswabs.com.