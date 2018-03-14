Power Swabs can make teeth 2 shades whiter in less than 5 minutes

Posted 12:04 PM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 12:03PM, March 14, 2018

Spring is finally here, and those big events are right around the corner. Whether it's a wedding, a reunion, or a graduation party, everyone wants to look their best, and that all starts with a whiter smile.

A whiter smile can actually make people look younger and feel more confident. Thanks to Power Swabs, all of that can be a reality, and it will only take less than five minutes.

Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco explains how Power Swabs work.

There's a special deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Buy a Power Swabs kit and get 40 percent off your order, plus get free shipping and three Quick Sticks.

To learn more or to place an order, call 1-800-663-7516 or visit powerswabs.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s