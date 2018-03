LANSING, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot stands at $420 million for Wednesday’s drawing. If a Michigan player wins, it will be the largest jackpot ever won in the state.

The last Michigander to win the jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers, who won $310.5 million in 2015.

Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, holds the record for largest jackpot won in Michigan at $337 million in 2012.

Players can buy tickets until 9:45 p.m. Drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.