Regional championships on the line in boys basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Before the tournament started, many of us thought we would get Grand Rapids Catholic and Godwin Heights in this class B regional final at West Catholic, but that is why they play the games.

South Christian knocked off Godwin last week in the district final and the Sailors have won nine of their last ten games coming in at 17-7 on the season.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (21-2) has lost only to Godwin Heights way back in December and West Ottawa 2 weeks ago. The Panthers are playing in the class A regional final at Grandville tonight against Muskegon.

The Cougars fell behind Spring Lake on Monday in the semifinal 26-9 and came back to beat the Lakers 63-52.

South beat Fremont 74-27 in the 2nd regional semifinal Monday.

The winner heads to the quarterfinal at Big Rapids to play the Boyne City-Standish-Sterling winner next Tuesday.

In class C tonight defending regional champion Covenant Christian (20-4) looks to repeat as the Chargers take on Dansville out of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.

Covenant rolled past Hemlock on Monday night 62-34 while the Aggies got a late stop to beat conference rival and regional host Pewamo-Westphalia 39-38.

Also in class C tonight Kalamazoo Christian meets unbeaten Cassopolis in the regional final at Constantine. The Comets won the region last season before losing to Covenant Christian in the quarterfinal and a lot of those same guys are back from that team.

We will recap all the regional finals tonight on FOX 17 News at 10.