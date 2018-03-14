Research: Michigan #5 in drunk GIF searches on St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 12:59 PM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 01:16PM, March 14, 2018

MICHIGAN – If what GIFs we search for means anything, then Michigan is the 5th drunkest state on St. Patrick’s Day.

The website Tenor, which claims to be the #1 GIF search engine, says that there are 42% more GIF searches in Michigan for “drunk” on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the national average.  #1 is Wyoming, with a 106% increase.  Rounding out the top five are Montana, Minnesota and Iowa.

Michigan did not rank in the top five for GIF searches for “hangover.”  The top St. Patrick’s Day GIF is, of course, the Dancing Leprechaun.

From Tenor.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s