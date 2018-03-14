Research: Michigan #5 in drunk GIF searches on St. Patrick’s Day

MICHIGAN – If what GIFs we search for means anything, then Michigan is the 5th drunkest state on St. Patrick’s Day.

The website Tenor, which claims to be the #1 GIF search engine, says that there are 42% more GIF searches in Michigan for “drunk” on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the national average. #1 is Wyoming, with a 106% increase. Rounding out the top five are Montana, Minnesota and Iowa.

Michigan did not rank in the top five for GIF searches for “hangover.” The top St. Patrick’s Day GIF is, of course, the Dancing Leprechaun.