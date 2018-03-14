Smart Shopper: Inexpensive St. Patrick’s Day festivities and beyond

More than just Irish eyes will be smiling this St. Patrick’s Day when I tell you about all of the ways to get involved with the festivities without spending a pot-o-gold!

So many communities holding family friendly parades on Saturday, March 17:

Grand Rapids, 11am: This parade will take place downtown along Monroe Center. Those in attendance will be treated to a float competition this year.

Holland, Noon : Did you know that Best Things Michigan actually voted this number 2 on the top 15 places to spend St. Patrick’s Day in Michigan? We always think of the Dutch when we think of Holland, but looks like everyone becomes Irish on this day! There will also be a special Scavenger Hunt starting at 10 am. For details click here.

Conklin, 10:55am : Begins at north end of Main Street and ends at Conklin Bar.

Muskegon, 11am : Also happening along the lakeshore, beginning at 4th Street and Clay Avenue then marching north along Clay to Jefferson Street. It’s sponsored by Hennessy’s Pub and the Greater Muskegon Jaycees. Spectators are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.

Kalamazoo, 11am : Route starts at Burdick and Michigan Ave. Many fun events are planned around the city.

Other St. Patrick’s Day deals:

Not So Irish Food Truck Rally, Grand Rapids : Enjoy some amazing grub from 7am to 11pm at 111 Commerce Ave SW

Free Brunch for First Responders : Grab that EMT, firefighter or police officer in your life and head to Bobarino’s on the second floor of the B.O.B, 20 Monroe Ave. in downtown Grand Rapids from 11am to 1pm. Events happening all day long at the B.O.B.

Cupcake sale: Need something fun your festivities? DreamScape Desserts, 3917 Leland Ave. NE in Comstock Park, will be holding one of the biggest sales of the year featuring

Get Luck in Lowell : The lucky number is 17 and that’s how many different businesses will have drawings for you to win big! There will also be a pub crawl and food specials throughout town.

If you are hosting a fun, discounted or family-friendly event on St. Patrick’s Day, please email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com and follow me on Facebook.